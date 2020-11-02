Empirical Finance LLC Invests $211,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 18,027.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47,412 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $105.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.18. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $116.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCHP. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Microchip Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.68.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

