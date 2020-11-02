KBC Group NV Grows Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Benchmark upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $209.12 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $224.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.87 and its 200-day moving average is $191.15. The stock has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

