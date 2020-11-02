Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,585 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.13% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $26,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 28,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $103.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $110.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AJG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.45.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $943,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $106,620.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,910. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

