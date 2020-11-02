Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,036.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1,520.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,168.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,890.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,532.52.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

