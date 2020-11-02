SPC Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,532.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,036.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,520.78 billion, a PE ratio of 88.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,168.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,890.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

