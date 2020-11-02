Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $26.21 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,125,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,337 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $26,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 444.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.53.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 373,233 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $5,258,852.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 245,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,042,053.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William A. Smith purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,094.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $11.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.02, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.