New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Has $9.48 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.4% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,036.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,168.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,890.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1,520.78 billion, a PE ratio of 88.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,532.52.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

