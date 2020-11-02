Empowered Funds LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,036.15 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,520.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,168.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,890.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,532.52.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

