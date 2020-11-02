Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by North American Management Corp

North American Management Corp reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 4.5% of North American Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $28,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

JNJ stock opened at $137.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.21. The company has a market cap of $360.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

