The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,348 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 0.8% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $269,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 6.6% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 21.0% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.13.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $266.71 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.71.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.