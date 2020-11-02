Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $2,250.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,781.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,621.01 on Friday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,733.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,516.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1,467.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,102.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

