Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lowered by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.2% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DRH Investments Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,541,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 target price (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,532.52.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,036.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,168.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,890.12. The company has a market cap of $1,520.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

