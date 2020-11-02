Traynor Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,753 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 14.2% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $62,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 9.2% in the third quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 41,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $130,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 91.4% in the third quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 20.2% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $1,335,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 42.7% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,036.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1,520.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,168.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2,890.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.7 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,532.52.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

