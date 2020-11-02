JustInvest LLC Has $11.86 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,765 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.3% of JustInvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 42.7% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.4% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.4% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,283,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,036.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,520.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.91, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,168.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,890.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,532.52.
In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.