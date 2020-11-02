JustInvest LLC Has $11.86 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,765 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.3% of JustInvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 42.7% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.4% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.4% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,283,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,036.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,520.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.91, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,168.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,890.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,532.52.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

