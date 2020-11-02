Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $249.27 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,164 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,505 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.6% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $249,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,036.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,520.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.91, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,168.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2,890.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,532.52.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

