Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $25,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 232,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,275,000 after buying an additional 67,906 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in ResMed by 739.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 20,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 17,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ResMed by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,657,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $980,525,000 after acquiring an additional 218,417 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in ResMed by 90.2% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in ResMed by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total value of $441,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,893,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.49, for a total value of $201,287.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,563.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,610 shares of company stock worth $4,312,642. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.50.

ResMed stock opened at $191.94 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

