Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,039 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $100,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,303,045,000 after purchasing an additional 36,764 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,673,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,617,026,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,552,963,000 after purchasing an additional 31,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,036.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,168.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,890.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,520.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.91, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price target (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,532.52.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

