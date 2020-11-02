Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.7% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,532.52.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,036.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,168.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,890.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1,520.78 billion, a PE ratio of 88.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

