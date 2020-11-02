Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $22,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 134.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $716.89.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,786,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $920,150.00. Insiders sold 26,890 shares of company stock valued at $18,931,033 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $667.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $707.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $630.12. The company has a market cap of $78.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $778.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

