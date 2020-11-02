ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 61 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,464 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.7% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,532.52.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,036.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,520.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,168.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,890.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.