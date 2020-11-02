State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,814,000 after purchasing an additional 481,947 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,502,000 after acquiring an additional 378,588 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,300,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5,884.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,795,000 after acquiring an additional 260,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 309.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,596,000 after acquiring an additional 116,799 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $206.77 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $304.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

