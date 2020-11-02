Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,126 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price target (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,532.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,036.15 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,168.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,890.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,520.78 billion, a PE ratio of 88.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

