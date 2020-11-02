Choate Investment Advisors Has $13.66 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.9% of Choate Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Amazon.com by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 337,591 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $251,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,532.52.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,036.15 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,168.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,890.12. The company has a market cap of $1,520.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.91, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

