Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.4% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. DRH Investments Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,606,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,541,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,036.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,520.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,168.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,890.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,532.52.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

