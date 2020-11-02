Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,532.52.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,036.15 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,520.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,168.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2,890.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.7 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

