Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of Lennar worth $25,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 22,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Lennar by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Lennar by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 82,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $70.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $86.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. 140166 upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total value of $3,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,127.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,964 shares of company stock valued at $15,898,918 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

