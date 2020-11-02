Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Stake Reduced by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Trex were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 24.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Trex in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TREX opened at $69.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.92 and a 200-day moving average of $65.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.58. Trex Company Inc has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $81.23.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $220.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

TREX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on Trex from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Trex from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

