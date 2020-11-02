Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.8% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,036.15 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,520.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.91, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,168.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2,890.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price objective (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,532.52.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

