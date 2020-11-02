UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,374 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of UDR worth $7,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. State Street Corp lifted its position in UDR by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,876,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,301,000 after purchasing an additional 323,643 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 12.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,030,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,323 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 41.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,653,000 after acquiring an additional 684,973 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,057,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,154,000 after buying an additional 56,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 36.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,214,000 after buying an additional 542,158 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UDR opened at $31.24 on Monday. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $310.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

