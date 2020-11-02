UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60,374 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of UDR worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 102,266 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 491,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,947,000 after purchasing an additional 323,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in UDR by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,876,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,301,000 after buying an additional 323,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UDR opened at $31.24 on Monday. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $310.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

