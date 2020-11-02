KBC Group NV Has $6.14 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 985,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 234.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,649,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after buying an additional 1,156,226 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in General Electric by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in General Electric by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 541.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 68,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $7.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

