Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $20,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Illumina by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Illumina by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.56.

ILMN stock opened at $292.70 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $404.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $318.44 and its 200 day moving average is $343.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.54, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 1,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.01, for a total value of $662,610.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,973.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.03, for a total transaction of $319,224.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,802 shares of company stock worth $9,859,692 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

