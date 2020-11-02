Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,992 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 29,431 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.26% of NetApp worth $25,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 12,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 19,280 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in NetApp by 82.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $43.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.85. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $65.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cowen raised their price target on NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,018,719.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

