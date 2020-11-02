State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 5,000 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVT. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 26.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in nVent Electric by 70.8% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 159,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 66,025 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the third quarter worth $479,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in nVent Electric by 6.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 486,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after buying an additional 30,277 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NYSE:NVT opened at $18.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.62. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.