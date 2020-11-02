State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMG opened at $75.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $88.95.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $494.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.16 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson acquired 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,567.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,469 shares in the company, valued at $100,567.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $71,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,857.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,469 shares of company stock worth $577,308. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMG. ValuEngine downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.21.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

