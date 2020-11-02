State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 5,000 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in nVent Electric by 54.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at about $333,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 93.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 62,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 30,003 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 223,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 936.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVT stock opened at $18.05 on Monday. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $509.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVT. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

