State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 19.2% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.21.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $75.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.15. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $88.95.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $494.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.16 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson acquired 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.46 per share, with a total value of $100,567.74. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.25 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,502.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $577,308 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

