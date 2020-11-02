Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 110,988 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,767,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,988 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.6% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.15% of The Procter & Gamble worth $523,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,517 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,447,000 after purchasing an additional 487,686 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after buying an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,757,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,304,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $137.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.55. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,081 shares of company stock valued at $64,904,025. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

