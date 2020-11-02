State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 66,344 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 762,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,344 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $7,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $1,045,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,109,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 322,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,929,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,153,000 after purchasing an additional 652,853 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 555,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 84,391 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 288.9% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 74,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 55,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPE. 140166 restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Standpoint Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $8.64 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -432.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

