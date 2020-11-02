Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Visa in a report released on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.44. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.79.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $181.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $352.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at $24,919,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,122 shares of company stock valued at $23,383,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Visa by 27.1% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

