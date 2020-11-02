Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 7,545 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,545 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.1% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG stock opened at $137.10 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $145.87. The company has a market capitalization of $339.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,019,026.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,081 shares of company stock worth $64,904,025. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

