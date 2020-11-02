Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zscaler from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zscaler from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.68.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $122,899.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,399,295.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 278,445 shares of company stock worth $37,438,197 in the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $135.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $163.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.72.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

