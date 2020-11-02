Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 444.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at $392,094.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 373,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $5,258,852.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 245,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,042,053.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock opened at $11.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.53.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.