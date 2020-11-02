Empirical Finance LLC Purchases New Position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $2,062,136,000. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $679,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $243,966,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,784,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,440,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR stock opened at $33.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.19.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Carrier Global

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.