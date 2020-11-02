Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,242,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062,204 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,304,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,803,000 after purchasing an additional 157,100 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,752,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,457,000 after purchasing an additional 210,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $137.11 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

