The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Cut by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,420 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 3.2% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $12,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 22,328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,594,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in The Home Depot by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 34,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 12.1% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,443 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.13.

NYSE HD opened at $266.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.