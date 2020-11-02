Empirical Finance LLC Takes $107,000 Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,386 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,925,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,772,000 after buying an additional 17,729,828 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,106,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571,557 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 43.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,999 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,256,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,583,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Standpoint Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

NYSE HPE opened at $8.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -432.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

