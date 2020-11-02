State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $8,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brett E. Finley sold 39,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $3,091,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 32,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $2,751,478.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,971 shares of company stock valued at $6,990,266. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FBHS opened at $80.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $90.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.61.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several research firms have commented on FBHS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

