KBC Group NV Acquires 6,969 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in shares of Cummins by 54.7% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 65,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 23,221 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.6% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 25,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Melius downgraded Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.10.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $219.89 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $231.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

