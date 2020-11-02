New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 6,450 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 14.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The AES were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in The AES by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of The AES by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The AES by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of The AES by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of The AES by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 29,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The AES alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on AES shares. ValuEngine raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The AES from $19.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.81.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $19.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. The AES Co. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $21.23.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. The AES had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. The AES’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.